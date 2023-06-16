Prominent Carlow motor dealer found to owe almost €600,000 to Revenue

A prominent Carlow car sales company has failed to reach a significant settlement with Revenue.

Kavanagh Prestige Cars Limited of Miltown, Garryhill, Bagnalstown, Co. Carlow owes the sum total of €595,042 to Revenue.

Of that sum, €369,105 consists of unpaid tax, interest of €115,206, and penalties totalling €110,731.

According to Revenue's recently published list of tax defaulters the sum of money owed remains outstanding.

The report concerns the period between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

The list is published in Iris Oifigiúil, in two parts, with part two, under which Kavanagh Prestige Cars' case falls, relating to: “Persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.”

The dealer does not appear to have any vehicles for sale online at the time of writing.

Companies in Waterford, Tipperary and Wexford are also featured on the list.

19 such cases were published, with €7.3 million the total settlement amount in these cases.

Well-known Waterford car dealer named on Revenue’s tax defaulter list

A well-known Waterford city businessman and car dealer has reached a significant settlement with Revenue.

Edmond (Eddie) Garry of Kilcaragh House, Williamstown, Waterford city has paid €100,556 to Revenue for under declaration of VAT.

The total sum fined consisted of €62,398 of unpaid tax, €19,439 of interest and €18,719 in penalties.

The settlement followed a Revenue Audit Case on Edmond's company.

