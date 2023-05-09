A company is paying €90 an hour for someone to watch TikTok videos

Do you find yourself endlessly scrolling on TikTok after college? On top of every trend no matter how obscure? Well, this job is for you!

Influencer marketing agency, Ubiquitous, is currently seeking to fill three 'TikTok watcher' positions who will be required to discover emerging trends on the social media platform. Yep, that's right – watching TikToks will be your full-time gig.

Ubiquitous is offering an impressive salary of €90+ per hour, with a ten-hour shift netting close to €1000.

The position follows a previous TikTok watcher recruitment campaign by the agency in October last year. 50,000 people applied for the position at the time which paid at a rate of €50 per hour for a twelve-hour shift – so we'd expect the competition to be even higher this time around.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and need only apply if they “love TikTok” or “have a love-hate relationship with it”.

Once you've completed your 'professional watching', Ubiquitious will require you to report on your experience. The aim? To help your new employer discover emerging TikTok trends for their clients.

Interested? To apply you need to follow these steps:

Subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel to stay up-to-date on the job.

Fill out the application form with 50-100 words making your case as to why you are the best applicant.

Tweet about why you deserve the job and tag the company to increase your chances of winning (this one is optional).

The closing date for applications is May 31, 2023. Best of luck, guys!