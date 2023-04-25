Play Button
Forbidden Fruit Festival: New acts added and day-by-day lineup revealed

Dayna Kearney
Forbidden Fruit Festival has today (Monday) released its day-by-day lineup for the 2023 event.

The 2-day festival kicks off on June bank holiday weekend Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

It's also added some new acts to its already-packed lineup including Annie Mac, Olivia Dean, Rachel Chinouriri, Channel Tres, and FJAAK.

Internationally renowned DJ Annie Mac has grown from her club culture roots into a global force in music broadcasting, event curating, and DJing and a prolific tastemaker in contemporary music.

Born and raised in Walthamstow, Olivia Dean is one of the UK’s brightest rising stars, Dean has been praised for her endearing, down-to-earth lyrics and magnetic, feel-good live performances.

With over 75 million streams to date, Rachel Chinouriri is fast making a name for herself as an ambassador of heartfelt indie, soothing her listeners with intimate, emotional storytelling.

Making his Irish festival debut is American rapper, singer, and producer Channel Tres. Best known for his singles "Controller" and "Topdown" the Compton-raised artist blends genres and musical influences and has collaborated and remixed with artists including Robyn, Tyler, The Creator, Disclosure, and more.

Born and raised in Berlin FJAAK are an electronic music trio. These childhood friends have been making hardware-based techno together for a few years now, releasing a few EPs before landing on Modeselektor's 50 Weapons label in 2014.

Weekend tickets are currently on sale for the festival and day tickets go on sale this Thursday 27th at 9 am. For tickets go to Ticketmaster Ireland or visit Forbidden Fruit Festival for more info.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

