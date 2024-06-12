Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel tease engagement

American model, musician, and social media personality Gabbriette Bechtel has hinted at an engagement with Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975.

Earlier today, Bechtel sparked engagement rumours by sharing an Instagram story featuring a diamond black ring on her finger, captioned "Marrying The 1975 is very brat," referencing Charli XCX's new album, Brat.

According to Daily Mail, Healy reportedly purchased the engagement ring for $10,800 at a vintage liquidation sale.

Bechtel, the lead vocalist and songwriter for the punk rock band Nasty Cherry, is known for her goth-inspired, 90s grunge aesthetic, which has garnered her the attention of IMG Models agency.

The 26-year old model later posted a mirror selfie that also appeared to show the ring on her left hand.

Healy, who reposted the photo of the ring, was first linked to Bechtel in September 2023, following his breakup with Taylor Swift in June of the same year.

Fans went wild after seeing the Instagram story about their engagement and flooded social media, with one saying: "I was waiting for this to happen, but still got jump scared by the notification!", while another commented: "This is such a vibe omfg".

Earlier in the year, Healy addressed the rumours regarding Taylor Swift's latest diss-track aimed at him.

“My diss track? Oh!,” Healy laughed. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” the 35-year-old added.

