Not one of the few lucky ones? Here's how you can get into Glastonbury for free

Glastonbury 2023 is officially sold out, but there is another way you might gain access to the star-studded music festival.

Volunteering is a fantastic way to enjoy the Glastonbury buzz while adding some gold stars to your CV.

The following groups are currently accepting applications for festival volunteers:

Oxfam has partnered with Glastonbury for many years and always needs volunteers to work as festival stewards or man their festival shop. Volunteers are provided with all necessary training, as well as a dedicated campsite, "the Oxfield", with hot water, showers and toilets. A deposit of €384 is required however this is totally refundable. This will be returned to you up to 6 weeks after your volunteering experience. Click here for more info.

The Samaritans also have a festival branch where you can register your interest to volunteer at many festivals, from Glastonbury to Bloodstock. Volunteers needed to work as part of their 24-hour listening service, which offers face-to-face support for festival goers. You can find out more or express your interest by emailing [email protected]

Oasis Carnival Club provide stewarding services to Glastonbury and applications are now open to join their team. You will be giving attendees directions, checking passes, giving advice or looking after people's personal belongings. You are required to work three 8-hour shifts, one of which will occur over the festival period (Between Friday, June 23rd 4 pm and Sunday, June 25th midnight).

The cost of a ticket plus a booking fee is required as a deposit, however, this will be refunded after the event. You will also be supplied with camping at the Oasis Carnival campsite. You can read more and apply here

Not interested in Glastonbury but like the idea of volunteering at a festival?

Irish events like Electric Picnic and All Together Now also recruit festival volunteers. Applications are not yet open for these events, so keep an eye on their websites for updated information on volunteering opportunities.