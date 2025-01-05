Sections of M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway 'snowbound' as weather intensifies

Major delays have been reported on the M9 motorway this afternoon North of Waterford near Mullinavat in county Kilkenny, which Gardaí have described as 'snowbound'. Fire services responded to an incident on the road this afternoon, with An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny are advising motorists not to travel if at all possible. "Drivers - if you don't need to travel today please don't, if you really have to (e.g to go to work as we did) please make sure you are well prepared for the worst. "It's difficult for us to travel to incidents in the snow & ice and you may be on your own for a while - the risk for everyone involved is greatly raised" Gardaí said. Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford are to remain under an orange alert for snow/ice until 8pm tonight.

Travel advice

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to exercise extreme caution as hazardous weather conditions continue to impact road safety nationwide. It is strongly advising against unnecessary travel, including trips for snow tourism. Staying off the road network unless absolutely essential and/or using safer modes of travel not only reduces your risk and the strain on emergency services but also helps keep roads clear for essential travel.

Motorists: · Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. · De-mist the inside of your windows thoroughly · Manoeuvre gently, slow down and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. · Use dipped headlights when visibility is reduced. Use your fog lights if visibility drops below 100 metres. Turn fog lights off when visibility improves. · Avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration. · Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. · Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends. · When you slow down, use your brakes so that the brake lights will warn drivers behind you. · Watch out for black ice especially in sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls. · If in a slid Try not to panic or jam on brakes.Steer gently into slide – if car is sliding to the right, steer to the right.A little steering will go a long way · In advance of long journeys, people are advised to check weather/ road conditions along the route, as conditions may vary significantly. · Ask yourself, is your journey essential? · Allow extra time for your journey. · Be prepared for Sun glare by having sunglasses within reach.

Emergency response

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met again virtually to discuss the ongoing disruptive weather. A number of weather warnings remain in place, and a Status Orange Snow/Ice warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow and Munster has been extended until 8pm this evening. Keith Leonard, National Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, briefed the Taoiseach this morning and is keeping him updated on the situation. Emphasising the safety advice for the public, he said: "Drivers travelling longer journeys should make themselves aware of conditions right along their route, as we are seeing a wide range of weather conditions across different parts of the country. "Footpaths may also be extremely hazardous and slippery due to ice so please take extra care while walking.“I would urge all members of the public to take extra care with all activities and to check out the Met Éireann and Be Winter Ready websites for further updates and advice.”

A status 'yellow' low temperature/ice warning has been extended for the whole country until Thursday.