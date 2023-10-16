Play Button
Get your dog to this special Howl'aween party!

Image: Matt Hill Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
Do you have spooktacular doggo?

You need to get your pup to this Howlaween party!

Top Barkz, a Play and Training Centre for Dogs, are hosting a special Dog and Puppy Trick n Treat Howlaween Party Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th October.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Top barkz Cork (@topbarkzcork)

Taking place at the Marina Market in Cork city , this special Howlaween event is suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages, and includes fancy dress competition, interactive Trick n Treat workshop AND a pumpkin patch doggy photoshoot!

There are three different time slots on each day, one for puppies (< 6 months), one for dogs 6-12 months (<20kg) and one for adult dogs.

Your dog can enjoy the following activities:

Halloween Obstacle Course: Let your doggo leap weave and dash through Hallowe'en with this spooky obstacle course,with tasty treats for challenges completed.

Fancy Dress for Owners and Dogs: Attendees are invited to strut their scary stuff and dress up alongside their pooches. Prizes given for the best dressed dogs and owners.

Trick 'n' Treat Workshop: Let your pup learn some practical magic this Hallowe'en with an interactive workshop.

Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot: Lastly, take a memento of all the autumn fun by taking a Hallowe'en themed photo with your dog.

After the party, dog owners and families can also enjoy the bustling Marina Market, a dog friendly indoor and outdoor market with 35 food and drink vendors.

Tickets for the Trick 'n' Treat Howlaween Party are €25 per dog and spaces are limited. Book here to avoid disappointment.

Looking for a costume for your doggo? Check out these pet Hallowe'en costumes available from Irish vendors. 

More in Life
