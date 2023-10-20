Hallowe'en activities in the South East

Enjoy spooky season to the maximum with these Hallowe'en events for adults, kids and teens.

Waterford

Samhain in Waterford City

Waterford City and County Council & Fáilte Ireland present "Samhain", celebrating Ireland's ancient Hallowe'en tradition. On Friday October 27th Spraoi are bringing a spooky procession through the People's Park at 8pm. On Saturday 28th you are invited to John Roberts Square to dress up as your favourite Hallowe'en character and enjoy music from Alien Caves and Lithium Lounge, with prizes for best adults and children's costumes. On Sunday 30th the Samhain Sessions present live DJ sets and jazz sessions form various locations. Lastly on October 31st you can see live music, dance and entertainment with the Hill @ Hallowe'en in Ballybricken from 8pm. See the full programme for Samahain here

We, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland are proud to present Samhain in #Waterford (27th-31st Oct.), a fabulously ghoulish celebration of Ireland’s ancient #Halloween tradition in Waterford city and Dungarvan.https://t.co/w2KSCThUGC — Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) October 13, 2023

Samhain in Dungarvan

Samhain celebrations start in Dungarvan on Sunday October 30th with celebrations in Grattan Square. There will be prizes for best adult and child Hallowe'en costumes and live music from Lithium Lounge at 4.30pm and Aliens in Caves at 6.30pm. See the full programme for Samahain here.

Dark History Tours, Waterford Treasures

Waterford Treasures are offering 90 minute "Dark History" Tours for those aged 16 years and over. There are also 'After Dark' Tours at the Irish Wake Museum. For more information and to book tickets, visit their website here.

Hallowe'en Disco at Waterpark Rugby Club

Do the Monster Mash at Waterpark Rugby Club Teenage Disco on Monday October 30th. For ages 10-13 years, from 7 pm. Full details and tickets available here

Hallo Fest Costume Party

Afro Entertainment presents a Hallo Fest costume party for adults Friday October 27th at Nduna Lounge, Park Road Business Park, Waterford. This event aims to fuse two cultures, African tradition and Western Hallowe'en customs. All kinds of costume and dress are welcome. Tickets are available on the door or from Eventbrite.

Kilkenny

Monster Mash Bash

Once Upon A Time parties present a Hallowe'en Monster Mash Bash at the Avalon House Hotel, Kilkenny on Saturday 28th October. Children are invited to dress up and meet their favourite fairytale friends as well as enjoy interactive activities, photo opportunities and raffle. All children also receive a Trick or Treat Bag upon entry. There will be storytelling, singing and dancing. For more information and to book tickets click here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Once Upon a Time Parties (@onceuponatimeparties_)

Nore Valley Park Hallowe'en Event

Nore Valley Park are running Hallowe'en activities from October 27th-31st from 7pm-9pm, including Torchlight Treasure Hunt, Fancy Dress Competition, Scare Maze and Pumpkin Carving Competition. Pumpkin picking is also available from 10 am-4p m October 21st, 22nd, 28th-31st. For further information and to book tickets. visit Nore Valley Park website

How to Become a Knight Hallowe'en Workshop

Go from page to knight in a couple of hours with this special workshop on October 31st. Taking place in St. Cancie's Cathedral, Kilkenny, children will learn the history of the cathedral's noble warriors and become the new generation of city knights. From 10 am-1 pm for ages 6-11 years. Book here

Tipperary

Hallowe'en at Mountain Lodge

Want a truly spiritual experience this Samhain? Mountain Lodge, Glenagarra are hosting an atmospheric Hallowe'en experience on Sunday October 29th. Beginning with a wooded yoga walk, participants will connect with the ancestral aristocrats of the area, and take part in a healing shamanic fire ceremony. There will be past life oracle card readings, and a chance to discover your spirit animal too!. Limited spaces, for further information and to book click here.

Hallowe'en Play Event Hillview

A Hallowe'en play event is coming at Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel October 28th and 29th, with bouncy castles, penalty shootout, basketball, table tennis, fancy dress and treats. There are three time slots available 12 midday-1.30 pm, 2 pm-3.30 pm, and 4 pm-5.30 pm. For more information and to book tickets, click here

Hallowe'en Teen Disco

Hayes Hotel, Thurles are hosting a Hallowe'en Teen Disco Friday October 27th from 8-11pm . Tickets €20. Book here

Hallowe'en Student night

Hayes Hotel are also hosting a Fancy Dress Student Hallowe'en Night on October 25th. Over 18s only, more info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Hotel Bar & Nightclub (@hayes_hotel_nightclub)

Wexford

Adult Scare: The Corn Maze Massacre

Get ready to truly scream this Hallowe'en with this Adult Scare event at Secret Valley Wildlife Park, Clonroche. You must navigate your way through the giant haunted corn maze and encounter the terrifying creatures within. Venture into the haunted house or down the lonely lame way and just try to escape the possessed scare crows. Not for the faint heated. Limited tickets available for Saturday 21st and Friday 27th, Saturday 28th October. More info and tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret Valley Wildlife Park (@secretvalleywildlifepark)

Hallowe'en Teen Disco

Ballyhogue LGFA are hosting a Hallowe'en Teen Disco on October 31st in Bree Community Centre, Enniscorthy. More info here

Hallowe'en at Secret Valley Wildlife Park

Adults and kids are welcome to go pumpkin picking and feeding baby goats this Hallowe'en at Secret Valley Wildlife Park. There are tractor trailer rides, keeper talks ,and even a scarecrow village. More information and tickets at secretvalley.ie

Carlow

Halloween at the Foundry

Hallowe'en celebrations take place on Bank Holiday Sunday with three rooms of music at the foundry, Tullow Street. There is also a Hallowe'en ball for students Wednesday October 25th

Carlow Fringe Arts Festival

Enjoy the post Hallowe'en blues with live music from Zoe Hayter and Cat Dowling for the Carlow Fringe Festival, 139 Tullow Street, November 3rd.