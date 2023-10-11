Play Button
Our favourite ways to destress are not what we expected

Our favourite ways to destress are not what we expected
Photo: Anete Lusina Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Would you swap meditation and yoga for...vacuuming the house?

Apparently you should.

A new survey has revealed that many of us find household chores more relaxing than meditation.

Ebay surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that mundane tasks such has hanging out the washing, vaccuuming and weeding the garden can provide daily moments of calm.

According to the Daily Mail, 25% of those surveyed found folding the washing to be relaxing, while ironing (23%), going to the supermarket(20%) and sorting the recycling (13%) were also considered relaxing tasks.

Almost half of those surveyed felt that tactile tasks, with an end product are among the most relaxing

The top ten activities UK adults found most therapeutic were as follows:

  1. Making a cup of tea
  2. Watering plants
  3. Chopping Herbs
  4. Hanging out the washing
  5. Mowing the lawn
  6. Folding the washing
  7. Vacuuming
  8. Driving
  9. Painting Walls
  10. Weeding the garden

While it's easy to understand why making tea or coffee night provide some momentary calm, it was surprising to find some survey respondents also found mashing potatoes (10%) , building flatpack furniture(6%) and even watching the washing machine cycle (13%) to be therapeutic tasks.

Even driving the car, which induces rage in some adults, was found to be relaxing for 1 in 5 of those surveyed.

Psychologist Dr. Lisa Dorn explained to the Daily Mail why mundane tasks like this can have a stress reducing effect. "These every day tasks can release endorphins which relate to "pleasure centres" in the brain," she said, "creating a general feeling of wellbeing."

Forget yoga class so. Stick on the kettle and get the hoover out to go full monk mode.

