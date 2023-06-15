Play Button
Play Button
Life

The UK's first ever drive-thru Chinese is open

The UK's first ever drive-thru Chinese is open
Credit: @wiyochinesedrivethru Instagram
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sweet'n'sour on the go? Don't mind if we do.

Three-in-one connoisseurs are licking their lips and headed to Cheshire, U.K. for the country's first-ever drive-thru Chinese restaurant.

Wiyo stands for "What is Your Order?" and has many popular Chinese takeaway dishes ready to go for those too busy to dine in, including spring rolls, shredded chilli beef, and salt and pepper chicken. Customers can grab a favourite Chinese dish, rice/fries as a side and a drink, all for a tasty €8.18 (£7)

@wiyochinesedrivet Shredded chilli beef #chinese #foodtok #foodtiktok #chinesetakeaway #chinesefoodlover #fastfoodreview #fastfood ♬ Ooh La La

Advertisement

Speaking to the Daily Mail, co-owner of Wiyo, Leon Freeman explained that he spent five years developing the idea, and hopes it will become just as popular as other drive-thru restaurants.

"The aim was to make Chinese takeaway food quicker and more convenient for the masses, " he told the news outlet. "Considering how popular Chinese food is in England, we are confused why no-one had developed the concept before now.

"The goal is to make Wiyo the McDonald's of the Chinese fast food industry."

The new business had a soft launch last weekend, and customers are already giving it the thumbs up:

Advertisement

"It's delicious, I drove all the way from Wrexham," one customer told the Daily Mail. Very tasty food and super fast turnaround from order to the pick-up window."

Wiyo is in Warrington, Cheshire, and will be open seven days a week from 9 am-5 pm from June 17th.

So, how far is too far for a Chinese takeaway? We definately know one or two who'd be crazy enough to take the trip!

In other fast-food news, McDonald's has announced the launch of a Lotus Biscoff McFlurry.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Penneys finally opens revamped store in Clonmel following €5.6m investment

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 2

Town in Tipperary crowned Ireland's 'most weather obsessed'

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Gardaí attend incident in Wexford green area overnight

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement