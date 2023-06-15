Sweet'n'sour on the go? Don't mind if we do.

Three-in-one connoisseurs are licking their lips and headed to Cheshire, U.K. for the country's first-ever drive-thru Chinese restaurant.

Wiyo stands for "What is Your Order?" and has many popular Chinese takeaway dishes ready to go for those too busy to dine in, including spring rolls, shredded chilli beef, and salt and pepper chicken. Customers can grab a favourite Chinese dish, rice/fries as a side and a drink, all for a tasty €8.18 (£7)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, co-owner of Wiyo, Leon Freeman explained that he spent five years developing the idea, and hopes it will become just as popular as other drive-thru restaurants.

"The aim was to make Chinese takeaway food quicker and more convenient for the masses, " he told the news outlet. "Considering how popular Chinese food is in England, we are confused why no-one had developed the concept before now.

"The goal is to make Wiyo the McDonald's of the Chinese fast food industry."

The new business had a soft launch last weekend, and customers are already giving it the thumbs up:

"It's delicious, I drove all the way from Wrexham," one customer told the Daily Mail. Very tasty food and super fast turnaround from order to the pick-up window."

Wiyo is in Warrington, Cheshire, and will be open seven days a week from 9 am-5 pm from June 17th.

So, how far is too far for a Chinese takeaway? We definately know one or two who'd be crazy enough to take the trip!

