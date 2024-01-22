The "zero" dating theory explains the difference in how women and men approach relationships

When it comes to dating TikTok is synonymous with various theories. We have all heard of the different colour flags red, green, beige to the red nail theory. However, the latest theory that has been introduced to the social media app is the “Zero Dating Theory”. If you have found yourself unlucky in love this could be the reason why.

What is the “Zero Dating Theory”?

Essentially, the theory suggests that when starting to date women tend to place men on a pedestal, romanticising the situation and dating with high expectations from the get-go.

Whereas men on the other hand start from scratch, with no expectations and build from there.

Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo, hosts of the Giggly Podcast chatted about the “Zero Theory” during their podcast.

Hannah said, “men date from zero”. Adding, “when men meet you and start dating you, you’re a zero, and you have to build up to earn them wanting to date you”.

“But girls date from 100, we meet you and you are perfect and then we realise all the things that get you down”.

The accuracy of the theory has left users mind-blown, with one user commenting on the video “I feel so seen” and others saying that it is "the realest thing" they've heard.

If you have ever asked a guy his second name, and immediately thought of how well your “new” last name will match – you might want to take a step back from the situation

Is it time to change you mindset when it comes to dating?