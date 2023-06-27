These are the top ten reasons learners fail the driving test

We're not gonna lie, taking your driving test is pretty much the most nerve-wracking hour of your life.

Granted, it's no easy feat, but there are some things you can focus on to give you the best chance at success.

According to Road Angel these are the top ten reasons learner drivers fail their driving test:

1.Not checking mirrors enough

Many learners get marks against them for not checking mirrors often enough; it's important to remember you must check mirrors BEFORE indicating to change lanes or direction. You must also check mirrors before changing speed, and at roundabouts.

2.Poor observation at junctions

Every time you enter a new road, you must ensure it's safe to proceed. Many drivers fail to properly check their left, right and mirrors when approaching a junction and before entering a roundabout, new road or slip road.

3. Bad road positioning

When you learn to drive it can take time to get a sense of the size of the car and its position in the road. If you don't occupy a proper position on a road or in your lane, you will be marked down for poor positioning

4. Failure to move off safely

As with point number two, you must check SIX points before you can proceed onto a new road or roundabout. Check all three mirrors, as well as your blind spot, and left and right so you do not obstruct any pedestrian or other vehicle.

5. Mistakes at traffic lights

It sounds like the easiest part of the test but it can be easy to fail under pressure. Many drivers do not anticipate a change in lights, and end up accidentally running a red light. Some learners also move into boxes reserved for cyclists or block traffic waiting to turn right.

6. Errors with road signs

Common errors with road signs include failing to respond to a "Stop" or "No Entry" sign, and failing to respond to new speed limit signs.

7. Wrong position turning right

When turning right, traffic behind you should be able to overtake to your left. Many learners make the mistake of positioning the car too far left in the lane, and obstructing traffic behind them. This same mistake happens at roundabouts and can cause confusion to other drivers, or in a worst-case scenario, an accident.

8. Not having full control when moving off.

Stalling in the test is every learner's nightmare. Unfortunately, if you stall the car, go into the wrong gear, or roll backwards at any point, the examiner marks you down for not having full control of the car.

9. Lack of steering control

A common "bad habit" learners pick up is driving with one hand. If you don't drive with both hands on the wheel in the "ten and two" position, you can end up not steering around a bend properly, or steering the car too late into another road.

10. Failure to have control when reversing

Unfortunately reversing is a major feature in the test and a very sore spot for learners. Many drivers make too many attempts when reversing around a corner or doing a three-point turn. Practice, practice practice!

In other driving news, County Wexford was revealed to be among the counties with the highest amount of unaccompanied learner drivers.

