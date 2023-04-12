This is the cheapest European capital for a city break this summer

A new study has revealed the cheapest European capital cities to stay for a mini break.

Experts at Gambling 'N Go looked at a number of factors to determine the most affordable capital city, including flight prices, a hotel stay and a meal for two in a mid-range restaurant. Taking these into account, the company found that Warsaw, Poland was the cheapest European capital for a city break.

Second on the list was the Spanish capital, Madrid. While many travellers expect the city to be as pricey as Spanish hotspot Barcelona, Madrid is actually one of the cheaper capital cities of Western Europe, with a night's stay in a hotel averaging just over €40.

Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria was third on the list, coming in at €228 overall. Costs for food and drink are particularly appealing in this Eastern gem, with a beer costing about €2.

Cheapest European capital cities for a city break:

Warsaw, Poland Madrid, Spain Sofia, Bulgaria Riga, Latvia Prague, Czech Republic Budapest, Hungary Vienna, Austria Berlin, Germany Bucharest, Romania Rome, Italy

Other surprising entries on the list were Vienna, the capital of Austria, and Rome, Italy. The study found a city break in Vienna averaged just under €250 while a night's stay in a hotel in Rome averaged €41.74.

On the opposite end of the scale, Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein was considered the most expensive capital city for a city break. The cost of a return flight, a night in a hotel and a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant came to €1161.38.

