Wexford's Aoife Cullen wins LGFA Player of the Month for May 2024

5 June 2024; Wexford’s Aoife Cullen is presented with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for May 2024 by Ina Lazar, Assistant Director of Sales, The Croke Park Hotel, at The Croke Park Hotel in Jones Road, Dublin. Aoife scored 0-8, including the winning point, as Wexford defeated Westmeath in the TG4 Leinster Intermediate Final on May 19. Aoife’s display earned her the Player of the Match award on the day. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Aoife Cullen has been named The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month for May 2024.

The Wexford native was part of the TG4 Leinster Intermediate title-winning side that beat Westmeath in May.

Cullen scored two points against Westmeath in the teams' initial meeting earlier in the month in Round 3 of the round-robin phase of the Leinster Championship.

Following on from this, the 20-year-old scored eight points, including the late winner, against Westmeath to secure the title for the Slaneysiders at Laois Hire O’Moore Park on May 19.

She has continued her fine form following the title win. Last weekend, she scored a further eight points in Wexford's opening Group 3 Intermediate campaign against Roscommon, which they won 2-11 to 1-11.

Wexford's next clash is away to Antrim on Sunday, June 16.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.

