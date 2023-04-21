Burglaries across South East increased last year

Four of the five South East counties have seen an increase in the number of home burglaries in the past year, with Wexford being the only one to see a decrease.

That's according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Waterford has seen the highest increase in burglaries, with a jump of 14% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Tipperary had an increase of 6%, as did Carlow and Kilkenny, which were bunched together for the statistics.

Advertisement

Wexford - the outlier of the group- saw a decrease of 12% in the number of burglaries in the county.

It is one of just six counties nationwide that saw a decrease.

Nationally there was an increase of 10%.

This is the first time the figures on home burglaries have gone up in five years.

Advertisement

Throughout 2022, there were almost 9,500 home break-ins.

Statistics show that between January and June of last year, 1 in 10 homes across the country had been broken into.

According to the PhoneWatch website, 72% of Irish people are concerned about their homes being broken into, while just over a third feel more worried when they are alone.

Recent South East break-ins

The news of an increase in burglaries comes as just last week a number of houses in Carlow were burgled.

Advertisement

A house in Castle Hill had a television and tablet stolen from it.

Someone entered the building by smashing a window at the rear of the house.

It happened sometime between 6.30 pm on Monday and 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

Another incident in Carlow saw four men in a scut truck steal an underground cable from a house.

It was taken at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are also investigating a report of a burglary at a house in Straboe on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was disturbed by the homeowner and fled in a grey/silver car.

Anyone with any information on the above incidents is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Meanwhile, in Tipperary, a house was broken into last month.

The perpetrator took thousands in cash and drowned two dogs that lived there.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.