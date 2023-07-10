Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind appeals for Volunteers in the South East

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is looking for volunteers in a number of areas, including right here in the South East.

The charity is looking for both Puppy Raisers and Temporary Boarders based within an hour and a half from New Ross, County Wexford.

As a Puppy Raiser, you would support new pups at the start of their training, fostering them from 9 weeks old until the pup is 13-14 months. Here, you would help the pup learn the basic rules of obedience.

If you don't have the time to commit to raising a puppy, but would still like to help out, the charity is also looking for Temporary Boarders in Wexford too.

As a Temporary Boarder, you would help a puppy with a particular training task, or simply be their home away from home as their Puppy Raiser heads on holidays.

Ciara Canning is a volunteer in Donegal, who began volunteering when she moved back to Ireland after 20 years abroad:

Becoming a Temporary Boarder and Puppy Raiser helped me discover and feel part of a community. The unique thing about having a puppy in training is you can bring them everywhere. I meet new people every time I go out with the pup. I see the joy it brings to people's faces and it’s made me a happier, more confident person

And if you'd just like to give a helping hand, the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are recruiting volunteers across the country, but are particularly looking for volunteers in Cork, Carlow, Kildare, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary and Wexford.

