Revealed: The 12 biggest news stories of 2023

As the year 2023 draws to a close, we take a look at all the biggest stories from the South East and by extension Ireland.

We have given focus to the biggest events that happened in the South East of Ireland, however some events were so big, we had to include in our list.

We have another article covering the biggest news events world wide like the submersible exploding and the death of Pope Benedict.

The deaths of Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan is given precedence in our story for the Irish celebrity deaths in 2023.

Waterford City gets funding for airport

On December 01 of this year, Waterford City Fine Gael Senator John Cummins confirmed €12 million in private sector investment was secured to develop the runway extension at Waterford Airport.

This investment will pave the way for the return of commercial flights from Waterford for the first time since 2016.

Ireland to host Euro 2028

Ireland and the UK were announced as host of Euro 2028 following the withdrawal of Turkey from bidding for the rights to host.

Ireland is not assured of automatic qualification due to the UK having four countries England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland as part of the proposed host.

Parnell Street school children stabbings

Three school children and one woman were attacked by a knifeman on Parnell Street. The man, believed to have been an Algerian immigrant, attacked the kids and woman on November 23.

The story gripped the nation and led to discussions about immigrants. The roll on effect of the attack led to the next huge story in the country.

Dublin Riots

On the night of the Dublin school children stabbing, was the biggest and most violent riots held in the country in decades.

The riots were fuelled by talk of the nationality of the attacker. Police vehicles, buses were set on fire while shops in Dublin city centre were looted.

The riots were so serious, Gardai had to be placed at Leinster House.

Budget 2024

The whole country waited, ears glued to their radio as Fianna Fáil Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Fine Gael’s Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe have delivered their presentations for the Budget 2024.

Minister McGrath announced that rent relief will increase from €500 to €750 per year and three energy credits of €150 between end of this year & April next year.

You can checkout the biggest takeaways from the Budget 2024 reading on October 10, 2023.

Crane flips on Waterford North Quays development

In a huge step back in the development of the Waterford North Quays, a crane flipped causing delays in works.

Work on the €170m development began earlier this year and plans to host offices, retail outlets, and a new sustainable footbridge that will link both sides of Waterford City.

Invasion of Israel by Hamas and the kidnapping of Emily Hand

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand was one of the 50 hostages released by Hamas in an exchange for 150 Palestinians held by Israel.

On October 7, Palestinian led Hamas attacked Israel, killed or captured many party goers. Emily was one of those captured. +

The war is still ongoing with many killed and Israel accused of committing war crimes of bombing hospitals and schools.

Ireland wins the Six nations

In sports, Ireland became the top team rugby after winning the Six Nations made all the more sweet by defeating England in the final.

Ireland won the tournament for a 15th time, along with a 13th Triple Crown and a fourth Grand Slam; it was also the first time they won the title in Dublin.

Ashling Murphy's murderer is jailed

Jozef Puska was handed a life sentence for the murder of Ashling Murphy on November 17.

Appearing in court today, Judge Tony Hunt said the sentence was 'richly deserved'.

The 23-year-old was killed while out for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.

33-year-old Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, had pleaded not guilty to her murder but was found guilty.

Katie Taylor is undisputed Boxing world champion

Irish boxer Katie Taylor won a majority decision victory over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion.

Taylor and Cameron produced a classic at 3Arena with both boxers trading blows throughout a gruelling 10-round contest that was scored 95-95, 98-92 and 96-94 by the judges.

Taylor was declared the winner by majority decision to win the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF light-welterweight titles.

South East Greenway officially opens in Wexford

There was joy in the South East as the long overdue first phase of the South East Greenway officially opened on July 25.

The major milestone provides a spectacular 24 km off-road cycling and walking trail designed to connect the Norman Town of New Ross to the Viking city of Waterford.

Seven people died in road traffic accidents within a week

The whole of the South East was thrown into mourning as multiple people died in separate road crashes in the last week of August.

Four youngsters were on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert exam results, which they had received and saw their car tumble and crash into a wall.

Nicole Murphy, Zoey Coffey, Grace McSweeney and Luke McSweeney all died in the crash.

A three year-old and his grandparent died in a separate crash in Cashel on August 29th. The child’s parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.

